Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $280.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.80. 75,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

