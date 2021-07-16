Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $218.84 and last traded at $220.06. Approximately 19,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,082,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.09.

Specifically, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

