Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Covanta reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. 11,749,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,865. Covanta has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

