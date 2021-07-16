Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €61.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Covestro stock opened at €57.22 ($67.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.82. Covestro has a 12-month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

