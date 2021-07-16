Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 5,556 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $152,790.00.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covetrus alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06.

Covetrus stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Covetrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Covetrus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.