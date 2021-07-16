Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.
Shares of CVET stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 139,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
