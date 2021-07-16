Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.

Shares of CVET stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 139,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

