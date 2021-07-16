Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,506 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.