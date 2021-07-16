Cowen Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $260.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $218.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 52 week low of $155.56 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

