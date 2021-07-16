Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota Sells 7,885 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cowen stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

