Craig Donato Sells 12,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00.
NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,350. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.