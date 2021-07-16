Craig Donato Sells 12,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,350. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.