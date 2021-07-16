Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,978 ($51.97). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,870 ($50.56), with a volume of 71,689 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,968.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total transaction of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

