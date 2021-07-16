Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Fortis were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

