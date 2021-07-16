Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 300 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

