Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 385 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $88,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.74.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $103.48 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $9,840,423.34. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 893,834 shares of company stock valued at $79,237,523 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

