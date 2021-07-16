Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 500 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.