Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.