Credit Suisse AG Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,547,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 370.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 387,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 304,702 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $11,754,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 933,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

