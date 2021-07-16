Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 43,267.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,138,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 1,136,193 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $12,603,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,844.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.27. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.