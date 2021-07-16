Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 957.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 685.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 234,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 204,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

