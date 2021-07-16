Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.