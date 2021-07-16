Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

NYSE:BEP opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

