Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $92.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

