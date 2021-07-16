Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

