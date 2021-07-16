Critical Survey: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic N/A -67.71% -47.19%

25.1% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Virgin Galactic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 31,834.29 -$644.89 million ($1.25) -25.39

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Astra Space and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Galactic 1 8 5 0 2.29

Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $38.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Astra Space.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

