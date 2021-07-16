Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.70

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $203.70 and last traded at $203.22, with a volume of 14673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

