Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Saya Management LP

Saya Management LP reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,580 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 16.9% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Saya Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Crown worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.47. 4,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,927. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

