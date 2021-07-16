Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $825.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,840.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.01404417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00398725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,625,652 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

