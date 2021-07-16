CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Buys $38,000.00 in Stock

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

CSB Bancorp Company Profile

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

