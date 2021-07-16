CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Buys $38,000.00 in Stock

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get CSB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.