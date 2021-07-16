CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS CSRLF remained flat at $$4.74 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. CSR has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

