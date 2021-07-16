Css LLC Il Invests $514,000 in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.20% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,417,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWOA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. two has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

