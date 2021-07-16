Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $93.61 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.