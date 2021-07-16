Css LLC Il Purchases New Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCAC. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,410,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,983,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,645,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 52.8% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 257,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCAC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

