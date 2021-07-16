Css LLC Il Takes $581,000 Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

ENFA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

