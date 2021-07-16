Css LLC Il Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

