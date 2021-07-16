Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.