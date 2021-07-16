CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

