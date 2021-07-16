CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $686.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

