Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,116,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

