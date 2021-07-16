Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CUBI opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

