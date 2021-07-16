Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cutera by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

