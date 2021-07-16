CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 124,017 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,017 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

