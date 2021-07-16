Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Update

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the June 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cybin stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLXPF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cybin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

