D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Short Interest Update

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 392,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D8 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,536,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 259,504 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of D8 by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of D8 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D8 alerts:

NYSE DEH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. D8 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.