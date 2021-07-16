Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €107.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €73.18 ($86.09) on Thursday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

