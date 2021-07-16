Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Dana alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

DAN opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.