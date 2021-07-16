Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $268,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.56. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $186.87 and a twelve month high of $281.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.