Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

