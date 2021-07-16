Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $11,908,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
