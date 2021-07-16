Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $11,908,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

