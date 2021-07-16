Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $144,761.76 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $144,761.76.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64.

DDOG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.98. 4,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,402. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

