David Arkowitz Sells 2,229 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) CFO David Arkowitz sold 2,229 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $16,115.67.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.78 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

